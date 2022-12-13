Parkwood LLC Sells 4,714 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 46,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.46.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

