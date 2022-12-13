PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

