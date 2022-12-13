PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

