Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,149,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $275,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

PINS stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 337.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,913,572 shares of company stock valued at $46,299,306 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

