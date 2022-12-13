Plutonian Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:PLTNU)

Plutonian Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 20th. Plutonian Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Plutonian Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance
Plutonian Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Plutonian Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile
