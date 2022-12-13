Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481,050 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $268,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Fair Isaac by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $5,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,386. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $616.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

