Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Entergy were worth $237,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 417.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

