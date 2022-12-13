Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,942,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,228 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $243,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KGI Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Down 4.1 %

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.