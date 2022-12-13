Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,577,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,971,832 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $215,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

