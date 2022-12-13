Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,024,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,395 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $256,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,607,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 140.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

KRTX stock opened at $210.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.60. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

