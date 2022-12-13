Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $246,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

