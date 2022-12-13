Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $217.11 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 942,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $217,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

