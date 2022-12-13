Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $243.93 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720,246 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $243,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

