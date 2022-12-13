Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $255.50 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $255,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 66,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 169.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

RJF opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.