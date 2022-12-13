Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $261.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $261,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

