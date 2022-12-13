Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $264.88 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $264,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $43,214,000. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

