Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,208,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,204 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $212,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

