Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,789,905 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 741.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $212,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

