Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,073,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,710,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of ESAB as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at ESAB

ESAB Stock Up 1.4 %

In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

NYSE ESAB opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

