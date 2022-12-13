Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $236,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,484.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,317.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,260.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.