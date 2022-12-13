Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $224,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

