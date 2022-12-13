Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 110,181 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,181 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $269,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 145.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $367,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock worth $1,473,557. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

