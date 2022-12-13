Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

