Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 19,533 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWK opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

