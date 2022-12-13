Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

ABG stock opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

