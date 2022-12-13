Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,835 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Dover by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.