Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,079 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.