Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

