Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 106,048 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,048 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,731 shares of company stock worth $15,473,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

