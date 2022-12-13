Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,159 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

