Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,843 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $223.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

