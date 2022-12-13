Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 109,491 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,298,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

