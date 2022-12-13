Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $282,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 351,089 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,039,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 93,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $4,395,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,997,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,668,233.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $4,395,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,997,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,668,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,924,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,053,144 and sold 98,900 shares valued at $1,381,089. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.