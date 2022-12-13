Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.53.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

