Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 4.0 %

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

NOG stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.