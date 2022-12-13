Public Investment Fund Buys Shares of 1,845,511 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,845,511 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Public Investment Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 46,904 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

