Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PEG stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

