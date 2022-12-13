QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Acquires 43 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey purchased 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($185.70).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.01 ($181.59).

On Monday, October 10th, Steve Wadey purchased 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($184.08).

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.84.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.40) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

