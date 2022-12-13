Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola (KO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/8/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $68.00.

10/26/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $67.00.

10/21/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $68.00.

10/14/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.3 %

KO opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Get The Coca-Cola Company alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $639,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $17,762,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.