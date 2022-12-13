Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 56.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

