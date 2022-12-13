Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 218 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ REGN opened at $742.48 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $740.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
