Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,391. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

REGN opened at $742.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

