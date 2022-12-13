Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $25,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.4 %

RGA opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $96.83 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

