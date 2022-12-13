Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 3,211.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,028 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Resources Connection were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

RGP opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

