Reviewing KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17% KnowBe4 5.02% 11.31% 4.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33 KnowBe4 0 12 1 0 2.08

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.65%. KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $24.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.48 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -8.45 KnowBe4 $246.30 million 17.55 -$11.85 million $0.10 247.50

KnowBe4 has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

