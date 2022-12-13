RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $320.00. The stock traded as low as $255.95 and last traded at $257.41. Approximately 3,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 811,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RH by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RH by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.83.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

