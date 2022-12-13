Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIGL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RIGL stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.