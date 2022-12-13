RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.88.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

