RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Up 3.4 %

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

