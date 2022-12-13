Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,943 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

